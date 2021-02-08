U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Arlington, has died.

Wright was first elected to Congress in 2018 and had just begun his second term in office.

For years, he had been living with cancer, but maintained a full work schedule in D.C. In January, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas for two weeks before he died. Wright was 67.

Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, sent out press release following Wright’s death.

“I am greatly saddened to hear of Congressman Wright’s passing,” Allred wrote. “Aly and I are praying for his wife, Susan, their three children, and nine grandchildren. When I was looking for a Republican to help lead the push to create the Garland VA, Ron Wright stepped up and was with me every step of the way. We had very different views on many things, but he was a man of principle and will be missed.”

— David Taffet