Dallas Police today (Monday, Feb. 8) announced the arrest of two teenaged suspects in connection with the Dec. 23 murder of local musician Timothy Paul Allen, a local musician well known in the LGBTQ community. Tristin Devon Howard, 17, and Qaulin Dajuan Curlin, 18, were arrested Friday, Feb. 5, by officers with the DPD Homicide Unit. As of this afternoon, the two remained in the Dallas County Jail, each charged with capital murder and each with bond set at $500,000.
Howard will be 18 on Feb. 10.
Allen, 65, was found dead in his car in the 2400 block of Leath Street in West Dallas on Dec. 23. According to Dallas Police, Allen was a delivery driver and was shot Dec. 22, shortly after having made a delivery to someone at The Hamptons at Lake West apartments.
Allen played piano for years at the Hideaway, a bar that was located on Buena Vista near Fitzhugh, where he accompanied singers like Denise Lee and Liz Mikel. He also played piano for customers at Nordstrom.
— Tammye Nash
I hope they give those two thugs the electric chair. What a horrible way to die in cold blood. Where are the parents of these thugs? They should be in jail too if they arent already there.
At least they’ve been arrested unlike the THUGS that broke into the United States Capitol and Murdered a federal police officer. Those are the THUGS you guys don’t want to discuss.
Turn off cnn and listening to AOC Marcella. Everyone that Invaded the capital has been arrested. Relax no conspiracy theories there. Relax
That has nothing to do with anything
Their parents should be arrested as well
Im a big poopy head, I like to fuck dogs
Amen give them the Juice real slow…..
That is a bad way to die, Trying to make a living to pay his bills and this
thug sh*t just take all of him away from the people that care about him.
he was a very talented Man that had made it 65 soon would have been
66 years until this trash rolled across his feet. Nothing but an eye for an
eye at this point would be fair.
Unfortunately I dreaded reading these comments of a man who lost his life and careless young men that had no respect of life when neither they gave him life but was able to take shame and repent now for those who left comments on parents and color Shame on all of you for one educated parents nor do both parents make a decent person God in your life makes descent in life period now all of you need to grab a bible soon before throwing stones about BLM and parents
What are you smoking. Not all you forgot the inside guy that let them inside one day b4. 😆
People the eltric chair won’t stop murder that’s the sin nature of man period. What we all need to do is REPENT as a nation and turn to GOD and turn from our wicked ways and parents should raise there children righteously. Murder won’t stop until Jesus returns truth.
Really the Parents must not have been any Better. Shame on them. In Gods eye
Shame on All of them. Oh But The Black Lives Matter at this Point? What he Hell Is
Going on in the Little Boys Homes? Dang What a shame. What a Lose For the Music
Industry. I miss him so much. Never a Closure. Until the end of these 2 Thug Trash Lives
are exchanged for justice For This White Life Mattered.
🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🏻🖕🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼
Death penalty!!!⚰👍
I wish the DV would add their usual vitriol they reserve for conservatives and moderates to this story. Yet they are afraid b/c of BLM.
Right? god forbid they mention anything bad about a minority group.
Guarantee you BLM won’t cover this story. I would put money on the fact that those two boys grew up in a home with no father figure and were groomed from a young age to live life like the rapper and thugs they watch on tv. At least with them dead we know they can’t procreate more welfare babies.
A sad way for a good man to die. Some additional coverage would be welcome.
I can hear the parents now – “But they’re good boys! Don’t be too hard on them!” Gimme a break! They’re cold blooded killers and need to be put down like a rabid dog. Scumbags.
Breaking news! I’m a 66 years young black man. I,too, live in Texas. I too see this crap every day being perpetrated by these 13 to 19 year old hood rats. No one is safe with these parasites amongst us. I have zero sympathy and tolerance for any of them. The poor black retired fire chief in Chicago’s senseless attack and killing during a carjacking is another example plaguing the entire country. Don’t worry about being politically correct, you’re not going to offend me, Oh yea, BLM 😬
What I see happening “eventually” is a DIVIDE in the Black Community.
Law Abiding, Employed, & Raising Kids vs Lawlessness, Mayhem, & Violent
÷
IM A HUGE DUMBASS I SUPPORT THE DEATH PENALTY
Death!
This not a BLM issue and I’m a black woman! They could’ve been raised in a decent home, just like the white kid who shoots up the whole school. Both are considered thugs in my eyes! Wrong is wrong! Black or White. Slavery was wrong to black people and white people think is right for us to forget about it. Just putting that out there for the judge mental folk that’s blaming parents for bad ass kids mistakes.
They need to give these kids the electric chair. And since we are on the topic of BLM, did anyone see what houston did last weekend for George Floyd? They have a street mural now painted for him!?!?
Acting like he is some sort of savior for the black community. He is better off dead if you ask me. Nothing but a drug addicted violent criminal with no positive contribution to society.
BLM is a joke and ran by a bunch of angry lesbians like Tammye Nash
DV never allows any legitimate coverage of any dissenting (conservative) views. Every conservative should be on notice that DV has an extremely vulnerable business model. Their rags are left at the door of just about every gay bar in town. Every conservative should be picking up the entire stack and throwing them in the trash every time we leave an establishment. This will kill their advertising and reach almost over night. And the angry lesbian Tammy will be out of a job in no time. Make it so!
Sounds like a plan! And every conservative should stop doing business with any company that advertise in the trash publication that is the DV. It really is hypercritical and Tammye and her actions speak of the true heart of most gays and lesbians. Hateful intolerant people.