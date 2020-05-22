Abounding Prosperity Inc. is teaming up with First Step Community Empowerment to host the first of several planned food giveaways on Saturday, May 23, from 1-4 p.m. at 1705 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. There is no sign up required, and food donations will be provided on a first-come, first served basis while supplies last.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place, and all staff will be wearing masks and recommended protective gear.

In its first three rounds of relief efforts, APInc supplied funds and care kits to more than 300 community members to help lessen the impact of the COVID-19 virus.

— Tammye Nash