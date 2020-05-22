Libraries have been closed, but Oak Lawn Library Friends’ president Stan Aten doesn’t want you to stop reading or pursuing your passion for literature. So he has put together a tremendous resource: An online list of dozens of authors’ bios, list of their published works and links to interview with them on YouTube (so, you can find out the full catalogue of Armistead Maupin’s Barbary Lane denizens and beyond, and then watch him talk about writing). With beach reading season here, even if you don’t get to the beach, it’s a great resource. It will be updated weekly.

— Arnold Wayne Jones