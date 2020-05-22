EDITOR’S NOTE: This list has the most recent information available to us at this time. We will update as possible. Watch for updates to listings, which will be added in bold.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday, May 19, that Texas bars can begin reopening Friday, May 22. But not every bar owner is rushing to swing wide the doors.

Some LGBTQ bars are still weighing their options, while some have already given a definite no. Still others are saying they will be open on Friday. And one bar won’t be reopening at all.

As of Thursday morning, May 21, this is where the bars stand: