Abounding Prosperity and its Hope Health and Wellness Center have monkeypox vaccines available by appointment. Visit the Abounding Prosperity website to make an appointment on Thursday or Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Supply is limited. AP In. is located at 1619 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

— David Taffet