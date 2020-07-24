So Justin Johnson, aka Alyssa Edwards, had already hit the big time, from being the owner of/teacher at the award-winning Beyond Belief Dance Company as Justin, to being an international drag icon as Alyssa Edwards — not to mention being a YouTube sensation, a favorite on RuPaul’s Drag Race and Drag Race All-Stars, starring in her own Netflix reality show (Dancing Queen) and having her own signature makeup palette with Anastasia Beverly Hills and so much more.

Now you can add “Texas legend,” to the list, thanks to the profile on Justin/Alyssa, written by Emily McCullar and featured in the August 2020 issue of Texas Monthly. The magazine, Alyssa explained on her Instagram, “spent the last two years following and documenting my journey in depth … ” to get the story right. And it shows. The article — which is really well written and entertaining — not only tells the story of Alyssa’s life from childhood through drag and dance stardom, it also includes a bit of Texas drag history and and talks about the Dallas gayborhood and the iconic Rose Room.

Seriously, check it out. It’s a fun read.

— Tammye Nash