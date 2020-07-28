It may come as no surprise, but it is official: Screams won’t be heard in Waxahachie this fall.

Screams — which throughout October shares the acreage occupied in the spring by Scarborough Faire Renaissance Festival — will not take place in 2020. That announcement comes on the heels of the decision earlier this year to cancel Scarborough. It was to take place Oct. 2–31. And the reason, of course, is the pandemic. This is the first time in the haunted house park’s 25 year history that it has canceled.

— Arnold Wayne Jones