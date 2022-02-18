I happened to catch singer Allison Ponthier‘s Instagram Live yesterday which, by her “see you on Thursday” comment, may be a weekly thing. The singer-songwriter from Allen was sitting around with her guitar, talking to her fans, singing tidbits of songs and answering questions. It was all very casual and friendly without any air of some marketing machine behind it.

She was streaming from her room in New York but at the bottom of the screen she was also hosting a fundraiser for Dallas Hope Charities which provides assistance to homeless and families in need. DHC also operates the Dallas Hope Center which its website describes as “the city’s only LGBTQ-focused Homeless Youth Transitional Living Center and extension program. By helping provide inclusive spaces for at-risk, homeless LGBTQ youth (18 to 24), we hope to change the lives of those who experience high rates of conduct disorder, post-traumatic stress, and suicidal behavior.”

Ponthier seemed to simply have the option up on her stream and occasionally would mention what DHC does for the LGBTQ community as well as for everyone while also discussing her favorite movies, her music and other people’s music. I was on with the other fans for about 30 minutes but she had been on longer. When I logged on, she was at $90. In that time she ultimately raised $135 for the organization and gave shout outs of thanks to the donors.

– Rich Lopez