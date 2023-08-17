Meet Thomas, the charming two-year-old mixed breed dog who’s sure to steal your heart. With his striking black-and-white coat and adorably expressive ears, he’ the epitome of canine cuteness. Weighing in at 54 pounds, Thomas is the ideal size for both indoor cuddles and outdoor adventures. Thomas isn’t just about looks, he’s smart too! His quick wit and eagerness to learn make him an ideal candidate for training and interactive play. Thomas already knows how to sit and give paw! His love for treats is the perfect motivation for teaching him new tricks and commands. But that’s not all: Thomas is the ultimate snuggle buddy. His affectionate nature shines through with kisses and cuddles, making your home feel warmer and cozier. He’s also your go-to exercise partner, always ready for a game of fetch or a brisk walk to keep you both active and healthy. One of Thomas’ best qualities is his friendly demeanor. He gets along brilliantly with other dogs and kids, making him an ideal addition to any family dynamic. Whether it’s playdates at the park or cozy movie nights at home, Thomas is up for it all. Don’t miss the chance to welcome this amazing canine companion into your life. Adopt Thomas today and experience the joy, love, and endless tail wags he brings to every moment.

Just like all pets at the SPCA of Texas, Thomas has been neutered and microchipped and has had all his age-appropriate vaccines. He is waiting for her new forever family at the SPCA of Texas Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas. No appointment is necessary to meet Thomas, so come on in. The Dallas Animal Care Center is open noon-6 p.m. every day of the week. B rowse our available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.

Throughout August, in recognition of “Clear the Shelters,” all adult dog and cat adoptions are only $25 at the SPCA Dallas Animal Care Center and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878 Waxahachie. There’s one exception: When a senior adopts a senior pet, age seven or older, the adoption fee is waived.