The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce and the Texas Civil Rights Project, along with the Dallas Theater Center and the AT&T Performing Arts Center, are hosting an information session Monday, Aug. 21, on SB 12, the Texas “drag ban law” set to go into effect on Sept. 1.

The event will be held from 3-5 p.m. at the Wyly Studio Theater, 2400 Flora St., and is open to everyone. There is no fee to attend, but those attending are asked to register here.

Travis Fife, staff attorney with TCRP, will be the guest speaker. He will discuss the history of SB 12; review the version of the law that finally passed, including what performances are prohibited; penalties for performers and businesses that host, including three separate enforcement mechanisms in the law; what is being done to challenge the law, including the recently-filed lawsuit with the Chamber and others as plaintiffs; and what to do if you get charged, including was to protect yourself.

The event will include a question-and-answer session.

— Tammye Nash