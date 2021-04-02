Stephen Mobley

From Staff Reports

Stephen Mobley, ad sales rep and social media manager for Dallas Voice, has been recognized as one of Ad 2 Dallas’ 2020 “32 Under 32” award recipients.

Each year, Ad 2 Dallas honors the top 32 advertising professionals under the age of 32 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, as nominated and voted on by their peers; 2020 marked the organization’s fourth annual awards cycle.

To be recognized, nominees must be under the age of 32 on or before Dec. 31 of the year in which they are nominated, and they must be a member of the DFW advertising community in any capacity. Nominees are considered for how they have pushed the boundaries within their field, how active they are within the DFW advertising community through educational initiatives, diversity and inclusion and giving back, among other things.

Mobley was born and raised in Greenville and attended the University of Texas at Tyler. He has worked in advertising for Dallas Voice for more than six years and, in his spare time, enjoys volunteering with a variety of nonprofit organizations in the LGBTQ community.

Ad 2 Dallas is an affiliate of the American Advertising Federation of Dallas that is specifically for advertising professionals age 32 and younger. It is the largest Ad 2 chapter in the country and has won numerous awards.

Ad 2 Dallas’ goal is to help up-and-coming advertising professionals gain skills and contacts necessary to become industry leaders through networking and educational events, public service opportunities and social gatherings. The organization aims to diversify Dallas’ advertising industry, increase AAF-Dallas membership and participation, give members opportunities to diversify their skill sets, spotlight Dallas as a major national advertising market and foster networking, mentorship and the free exchange of ideas between those who are established professionals and those who are new to the industry.

For more information, visit Ad2Dallas.org.