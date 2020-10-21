Abounding Prosperity Inc. is hosting a food drive and get out the vote rally this Saturday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the AP Inc. clinic at 1705 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in South Dallas.

The rally featuring speeches from local officials, will begin at 12:30 p.m., and at about 1 p.m. AP Inc. officials will lead a caravan to the polls at the MLK Jr. Center gym at 2901 Pennsylvania Ave.

Speakers will include state Rep. Lorraine Birabil from District 100, state Rep.-elect Jasmine Crockett from District 100, Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano and AP Inc. CEO Kirk Myers. Ahmad Goree, AP Inc.’s public affairs director, will be master of ceremonies.

“This rally is even more important due to our current political climate,” Myers commented. “We must encourage everyone to do their civic duty and vote at every level on the ballot. The best way to seek change and to have people who support our values is making sure we elect those officials who align with us on issues that impact us.”

AP Inc. will also be accepting applications for its rental and utility assistance program, offered in partnership with the city of Dallas’ Office of Community Care, during the event. For more information visit AboundingProsperity.org.

— Tammye Nash