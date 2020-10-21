October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. That might not mean much to you if you haven’t been touched in some way by the disease. But the truth is, each year breast cancer kills more than 42,000 women and men in the U.S., and 1 in every 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lifetime. Researchers worldwide continue to look for effective treatments and, ultimately a cure. But that takes money, and it takes money to make sure that those fighting breast cancer themselves have access to the treatment and services they need.

Pink ribbons don’t cure breast cancer. Music doesn’t cure it either. But pink ribbons — and shirts and hats and bumper stickers — can help make sure that we don’t ever forget the patients, the healthcare professionals, the scientists and others on the front line of the battle against breast are out there fighting and that they need our help.

And music — at least THIS particular piece of music — can do the same thing. It remind us that they need our help, and it reminds them that they are not alone.

“PINK” was written by Erin Kinsey, Jodi Marr and Victoria Shaw, produced by Victoria Shaw and distributed by Brighter Day records. It is performed here by Dolly Parton, Monica, Jordin Sparks, Sara Evans and actress and breast cancer survivor Rita Wilson. A portion of proceeds from the song generated by each song play, stream or download benefits Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization.

Listen to the song in the video embedded below, then go here to stream and/or download it again.

— Tammye Nash