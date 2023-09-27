Beginning Friday, Sept. 29, Community Education Group and Abounding Prosperity will host A Celebration of Women: i2i Health and Healing Weekend to celebrate Black Pride and spread awareness about health resources for masculine-of-center queer women.

During the three-day event, CEG and AP will co-host AP’s annual block party.

CEG is a nonprofit organization that works to reduce health disparities and improve health outcomes for underserved people and communities.

“Masculine-of-center women, who are often queer women of color, face a number of disparities when trying to access healthcare, and these events are meant to educate and encourage women,” explaioned CEG Executive Director A. Toni Young. “By embedding our i2i events into Black Pride events across the country, where intersections of identity are celebrated, we have the power to alter perspectives on healthcare and promote increased autonomy over one’s health.”

Abounding Prosperity was founded to respond to social and health disparities affecting Black men and families in Dallas County. Abounding Prosperity Chief Operating Officer Jacobi Hunter Wright noted, “Black men and women, and especially Black LGBTQ men and women, face a disproportionate share of disparities when accessing health care, and partnering with organizations devoted to reducing these disparities helps us create a healthier and more resilient community.”

The second day of i2i Health and Healing Weekend includes a concert Saturday night, Sept. 30, featuring Love Records recording artist Jozzy. A multi-platinum singer and songwriter known for penning hits for Madonna, Beyoncé, SZA, Latto, Summer Walker and Mary J. Blige, Jozzy first gained notoriety in 2018 for writing the Grammy award-winning single “Old Town Road,” performed by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

In 2022, Jozzy was announced as the first signee to Love Records, an all-R&B label launched by producer and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. She made her debut alongside Combs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The i2i Health and Healing Weekend concludes with a jazzy brunch that features saxophonist Chris “SAX” Mitchell. With support from Black Faith and HIV, an initiative powered by the Wake Forest University Faith Coordinating Center, the brunch will include a discussion about faith, identity and health inequities and whole-person wellbeing.

Tickets purchased for the concert Saturday night also provide entry into the brunch, and includes complimentary breakfast and drinks.

“This weekend is about honoring all the identities we hold, while also recognizing and overcoming the barriers to health access individuals who hold these identities experience,” said Young. “But more than anything, this weekend is about celebrating ourselves and creating a community that is supportive and encouraging, and knows that there are health resources for them that are available to them.”

To learn more about the Celebration of Women: i2i Health and Healing Weekend and to get tickets, visit celebrationofwomen.org.

— Tammye Nash