State Rep. Matt Shaheen, the Republican resenting State House District 66, this week emailed a letter to the Dallas City Council — copying Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot — demanding that city officials investigate the Texas Latino Pride Festival held Saturday, Sept. 16, at Reverchon Park.

“I believe children were harmed at this event in violation of the Texas Penal Code,” Shaheen wrote. “Children were present and witnessed disgusting, obscene content that shows individuals committing offenses described in Section 43 of the Texas Penal Code.”

Section 43 of the Texas Penal Code makes it a state jail felony if a person “wholesale promotes or possesses with intent to promote any obscene material” or “produces, presents or directs an obscene performance or participates in a portion thereof that is obscene or contributes to its obscenity.”

“In this case, it is clear that the event organizers knew exactly what children would see and that they meant to promote it to children fulfilling both elements of the crime,” Shaheen wrote.

He went on to quote another portion of the penal code describing obscene materials and performances as anything intended to “appeal to the sexual, prurient interest of a minor,” and insisted that “Simply glancing at one of the many images of the event shows that the event appealed to the sexual prurient interest of a minor.”

He added, “There is zero social value that minors can possibly receive in watching grown men parade around in BSDM (sic) underwear.”

“As Dallas elected city officials, you must ensure that these crimes against children are prosecuted,” Shaheen insisted, concluding his letter with, “Duty requires that you investigate this matter immediately. Please follow that duty for the sake of our children.”

(See the complete text of the letter in the images below.)

Shaheen’s letter makes it obvious that he did not attend the Texas Latino Pride Festival but instead based his demands on photos of the event he had seen.

Shaheen’s district is in Collin County, just west of U.S. Highway 75, stretching from just north of I-635 to Marilee at the intersection of Highway 289 (Preston Road in Dallas) and County Road 107, including parts of Frisco and Prosper.

Dallas Voice has reached out to the two LGBTQ men on Dallas City Council — Councilman Chad West and Councilman Omar Narvaez — and to District 2 Councilman Jesse Moreno, in whose district Reverchon Park is located. We have also reached out to Texas Latino Pride Festival organizers for comment.

So far, West has responded, labeling Shaheen’s letter “an ideological stunt.”

West said: “As a father of two, I know there are real dangers out there that keep us parents up at night. An arts and culture event in a city park by LGBT performers is not one of them.

“As a Dallas City Council member, I am proud that Dallas will continue our bipartisan consensus to support Chief Eddie Garcia’s efforts to focus Dallas Police resources on violent crimes and getting criminals who hurt others off the street. I will not entertain the demands in Mr. Shaheen’s letter. Dallas Police resources should not be wasted on ideological stunts aimed at harassing people because of their skin color and who they love.

“As a gay man, I would like the LGBT people — especially Latino LGBT folks — of Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Prosper and Celina to know you will always be welcome and loved in the city of Dallas. Your talents and full, authentic selves are welcome here anytime.”

Other responses will be added as they are received.

— Tammye Nash