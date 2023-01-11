I spent Tuesday in Austin for the opening of the Legislature and got to visit with some of the folks that represent us. More about the difference between how we choose a speaker of the house here and in Washington and about the LGBT Caucus in Friday’s paper.

The day was filled with demonstrations around the Capitol and advocacy T-shirts including a number of people wearing “Texit” with a call for a vote on leaving the United States and “Ban Democrat Chairs” calling for the prevention of Democrats from becoming committee chairs — you know: democracy.

Here are some pictures from opening day.