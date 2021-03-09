A note from the city of Fort Worth:

Trinity Metro will provide free rides to Arlington vaccination sites. Service will run between Fort Worth Central Station and two locations: Globe Life Field and Esports Stadium Arlington. Passengers will need to show proof of appointment to the driver or conductor to obtain the free ride.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this additional option for residents to receive vaccines,” said President and CEO Bob Baulsir. “Tarrant County has been a great partner in the effort to provide free rides to vaccination sites.”

The hourly service route begins at Fort Worth Central Station, where it connects with bus routes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 46, 63X/64X, 65X, 66X,, 89, The Dash, and TEXRail and Trinity Railway Express. The route travels to the East Fort Worth Transfer Center, where it connects with Routes 21, 22, 25, and 89, then to the Esports Stadium and Globe Life Field.

Based on the venues operating 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the first bus would depart at 7:35 a.m. from Fort Worth Central Station, arriving at ETC at 7:45 a.m. and at Esports at 8:15 a.m. The last bus would leave Esports at 5:20 p.m., arriving at ETC at 5:46 p.m. and FWCS at 5:56 p.m. The schedule is optimized to meet routes 21, 22 and 25 at ETC and minimize wait time. The schedule is subject to change, based on each week’s vaccination site schedule.

The City of Arlington and the Arlington Fire Department are administering COVID-19 vaccines at Esports and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is administering them at Globe Life Field.

In addition to the Arlington sites, Trinity Metro also serves vaccination sites at Tarrant County Resource Connection, which is served by bus routes 3 and 25; the Hurst Conference Center, which is served by a modified route 23; and the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, which is served by route 5a.