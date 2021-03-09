Brandon Power, 26, was killed last Friday, March 5, when a neighbor in his McKinney apartment complex fired a bullet that went through the wall and hit Power, according to WFAA Channel 8.

Power wore an Apple Watch with his parents — who live in Louisiana — noted as emergency contacts. So when he was struck and fell, the watch automatically texted his emergency contacts, telling them it had detected “a hard fall.” His parents then contacted the McKinney Fire Department, who kicked down the apartment door and found him dead.

Dailey Thibeaux, Powers’ boyfriend, told WFAA Power’s death “has been the most painful thing that I’ve ever experienced in my life. The world has lost an absolute amazing person.”

Power worked as an industrial engineer at Raytheon.

Michael Parker Jr., 22, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

— Tammye Nash