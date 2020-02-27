Several Dallas restaurants, bars and individuals were singled out for nominations as semifinalists for the James Beard Awards, the preeminent honors in food, drink and dining.

In total, nine Dallasites were singled out: Salaryman, which was my No. 3 new restaurant in 2019, is one of 30 places nationwide nominated for best new restaurant. Clyde Greenhouse of Kessler Baking Studio in Bishop Arts is in the running for best baker, again nationwide. Las Almas Rotas has been cites as best bar program in America.

Two local pastry chef — Maggie Huff of Homewood (my No. 2 restaurant of 2019) and Ricardo “Ricchi” Sanchez of Bullion (my favorite fine-dining restaurant of 2018) — are semifinalists as outstanding pastry chef in the country.

Finally, four Dallas chefs have been cited as best chef/Texas: Donny Sirisavath of Khao Noodle Shop, which I declared the best restaurant (casual) of 2018 (pictured) will compete against Regino Rojas of Revolver Taco Lounge, Misti Norris of Petra and the Beast and Teiichi Sakurai of Tei-An.

