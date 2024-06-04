The theme for this year’s Dallas Pride celebration was “Unity in Community.” Of the more than 160 entries in the 2024 Dallas Pride Parade, judges chose the best entries in eight different categories. The winners are:

Best Performance: Flaggots Dallas

Best Walking Group: UT Southwestern

Best Dressed: Caven

Best Social Commentary: Match

Best For-Profit Entry: Allstate

Best Nonprofit Entry: Real Live Connection/Teen Pride

Best Overall: Turtle Creek Chorale

Best Interpretation of Parade Theme: AIA (American Institute of Architects) Dallas