The theme for this year’s Dallas Pride celebration was “Unity in Community.” Of the more than 160 entries in the 2024 Dallas Pride Parade, judges chose the best entries in eight different categories. The winners are:
- Best Performance: Flaggots Dallas
- Best Walking Group: UT Southwestern
- Best Dressed: Caven
- Best Social Commentary: Match
- Best For-Profit Entry: Allstate
- Best Nonprofit Entry: Real Live Connection/Teen Pride
- Best Overall: Turtle Creek Chorale
- Best Interpretation of Parade Theme: AIA (American Institute of Architects) Dallas