Half of the Dallas city council, Dallas County officials, state representatives and members of the office of U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett were at Dallas City Hall Plaza on Friday evening (May 31) to raise the city Pride flag.

The flag, a traditional six stripe rainbow flag with the city seal emblazoned in the middle, is the official city flag in June. Dallas was the first city to adopt its own official Pride flag.

Until now, Dallas claimed to be the only city with its own Pride flag adopted by city ordinance, but San Antonio has followed suit. Their Pride flag, a rainbow flag with the San Antonio city seal, is flying over their city hall through June.

The Dallas city Pride flag also flies at Love Field and Dallas Police headquarters as well as other city facilities.

