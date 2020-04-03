After originally postponing its start date for a shortened season until the first weekend in May Scarborough Renaissance Festival, officials with Scarborough Renaissance Festival announced today (Friday, April 3), that the 2020 season has been cancelled.

This is the only time in its 40-year history the festival has been cancelled.

In a press release, officials said they had been “truly hopeful that the COVID-19 situation would subside in time to be able to open with the adjusted 6-week schedule,” they felt the decision to cancel the season entirely is “necessary to ensure the health and safety of staff, employees, participants, patrons and community.”

“The entire Scarborough Renaissance Festival organization is extremely disappointed in the cancellation of the 2020 season but plans to be back in 2021 bigger and better than ever to celebrate its 40th season and hopes to see everyone then,” the press release noted.

Information regarding previously-purchased tickets for admission, group events, special events —including wine and beer tasting events, the Mother’s Day Brunch and the Royal Ale Festival — will be available in the next few days and “will be disseminated as quickly as possible via direct communication with ticket purchasers, the Scarborough Renaissance Festival website, newsletters and social media,” the press release noted.

For more information visit SRFestival.com or SRFestival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

— Tammye Nash