Jaron Turnbow, executive director of Dallas Pride, announced today (Friday, April 3,) that the 37th annual Dallas Pride festivities have been postponed until the end of July.

The Miller Lite Music Festival in the Park — including the Family Pride Zone and Teen Pride — has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 25, at Fair Park.

The Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade has been rescheduled to Sunday, July 26, also in Fair Park.

To keep up with all the latest information on Dallas Pride, visit the website at DallasPride.org.

— Tammye Nash