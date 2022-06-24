There is still time to get your tickets to watch the Dallas Wings take on the Phoenix Mercury Saturday, June 25, at 7 p.m. at College Park Center in Arlington in a Wings Pride Night matchup that will pit the two WNBA Western Conference teams against each other.

Tickets are $17-$68 (not including parking) and you can help out one of two LGBTQ community organizations just using the right promo code when you buy your ticket in advance: Use promo code GDMAF22 and the Wings will donate $5 of your ticket purchase to the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund. Use promo code NTLGBTChamber22, and $5 goes to the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber President and CEO Tony Vedda noted that those who are season ticketholders or have purchased tickets benefitting the chamber can go to Section 111 when they reach the center and tell the Wings representative you are with the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce — or just LGBT Chamber, and they will get you a wristband that gives you access to the chamber’s suite. The doors and suite open at 6 p.m.

Purchase tickets here to benefit either GDMAF or the North Texas LGBTQ Chamber, and don’t forget your promo code.

Dallas Wings, with a 9-9 record, are currently in third place in the WNBA Western Conference standings, behind the Las Vegas Aces (13-3) in first place and the Seattle Storm (11-6) in second place. The Mercury, with a 6-12 record, are in fifth place in the conference.

— Tammye Nash