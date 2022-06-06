Dallas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, June 5, in Uptown that left a pedestrian hospitalized in critical condition.

According to police, the victim was crossing Cole Avenue — at 3700 Cole, between Blackburn St. and Lemmon Avenue East — at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday when they were struck by a small, dark-colored SUV traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Cole. After striking the victim, the driver of the UV left the scene of the accident without stopping to help.

The suspect vehicle appeared to have damage to the front end. The photo above, from DPDBeat.com, the Dallas police department’s blog, shows the vehicle believed to have been involved in the accident.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect or the SUV in this incident is asked to contact Detective Sammy Shaw in Vehicle Crimes at 214-671-0019. Reference case number 100263-2022.

— Tammye Nash