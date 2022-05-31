In the 10-day span between May 14 and May 24, 32 people were murdered and 25 others injured in mass shootings in the U.S. Of those 10 were killed and three injured while shopping at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y.; one was killed and five injured at a church gathering in Irvine, Calif., and 21 were murdered and 17 injured in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Two of the shootings — Buffalo and Uvalde — were carried out by 18-year-old males armed with semi-automatic assault-style rifles. Two of the shootings — Buffalo and Irvine — were motivated by prejudice and hate.

On Saturday, June 11, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to participate in Washington, D.C., or one of the many March For Our Lives events scheduled around the country to demand that our state and federal officials respond and find a way to effectively address this epidemic of gun violence.

You can find more information and a march near you here at the March For Our Lives website. For those of you in DFW, the info for local marches is here.

— Tammye Nash