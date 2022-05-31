Dallas City Councilman Omar Narvaez and Mayor Pro Tem Chad West will raise the Dallas city Pride flag over three locations on Wednesday, June 1.

At 8 a.m. the city Pride flag will go up over Love Field. At 11 a.m., Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and state Rep. Jessica Gonzalez will join West and Narvaez to raise the flag over Dallas Police headquarters on Botham Jean Boulevard. At noon, the flag will be raised over Dallas City Hall.

Four more flag raisings are scheduled for Friday. Times are to be determined. The new locations are Dallas Executive Airport in Oak Cliff, Fair Park, the central library and DFR training facility on Dolphin Road. The delay in those flag raisings is because of a delay in delivery of additional flags.

The Dallas Pride flag was adopted as an official city flag last year. By council resolution, the Pride flag will fly over Dallas City Hall for the month of June every year.

Everyone is welcome to attend each of the flag raisings.

— David Taffet