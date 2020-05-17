Last summer, Bruce Wood Dance commissioned a new work from former Houstonite Garrett Smith, called Forbidden Paths, which ended up being one of my favorite new works in the world of local dance in years. (It made it on my top 10 cultural events of 2019.) Emotional, beautiful, evocative, it’s a good example of what I have missed most during the lockdown. But it is available for another 12 yours or so here. (You can also visit Bruce Wood Dance’s Facebook page for a link.) And you might wanna take the time to donate a few bucks, even though it’s streaming for free. We want this kind of culture to be around when we all come out of this.

— Arnold Wayne Jones