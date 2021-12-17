Uptown Players celebrated its 20th season with When Pigs Fly

Theater, dance companies returned in 2021 to enthusiastic fans

RICH LOPEZ | Staff Writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

The theater — as in capital T theater, including dance — suffered big in 2020/early 2021 due to the COVID pandemic. So when companies began bringing shows back, audiences were there for it. Roaring applause was consistent and wasn’t just for the performances, but for the entire experience of seeing live performances. There is a new energy in the audience at shows now and perhaps a deeper appreciation for theater and performing artists.

Here are some highlights of the year that resonated with or within the community.

Theatre Three: The Music Man at Union Coffeehouse (June). T3 made the clever decision to “tour” this outdoor production to three venues around Dallas. This Oak Lawn locale was a charming spot for a charming production. The outdoor summer night was just right and the actors worked well with the innovative blocking and passing emergency vehicle sirens.

Bruce Wood Dance: UNITE (June). In this return to in-person performances, Bruce Wood Dance helped us finally take a breath and exhale. At what was possibly the first indoor venue performance in Dallas since COVID, the audience exploded in applause when the dancers simply came out onstage. Seeing them felt like we were given a chance at hope. Featuring two BWD pieces, the night also included two world premieres, including Joy Bollinger’s “Blue” and “Sombreristas” by New York-based queer choreographer Omar Román De Jesús.

Uptown Players: When Pigs Fly (July) Not only did the company mark its 20th anniversary with this show, it came back with a vengeance to the stage. This explosion of color and queerness was the exuberant joy everyone needed. For a couple of hours, Uptown safely gave us the escape we all needed after months of lockdown and anxiety with this laughapalooza.

Dallas Summer Musicals: Wicked (September). What’s to say about this show that hasn’t been said? For those of us who hadn’t seen it, this spectacle lived up to its hype in all its emerald glory at Music Hall. With a broader audience, crowds gladly followed rules and masked up to experience the return of touring big shows to town.

TITAS/DanceUnbound: Alice by MOMIX (September). This dance performance was jaw-dropping and a mic-drop return for T/DU to the Winspear Stage. The dance-illusion company gave a stunning performance that just filled the stage with movement and visuals that washed over the audience. Art, music, adventure and humor all rolled into this show that left a wonderful mark.

Echo Theatre: It’s My Party (September). Telling the story of the women’s right to vote and the divisiveness among two groups with the same goal was a masterful piece of theater by Echo. History and drama mixed well here in this clever regional premiere.

Broadway at the Bass: Come From Away (October). The season opening musical was a pure delight and a perfect return to a regular season for the Bass. This Tony-winning musical may be one of the few ebullient and sweet stories about 9/11 with chipper tunes and a big heart.

Turtle Creek Chorale: Broadway’s Back, Baby! (October). The TCC not only celebrated the return of Broadway, it was the first main stage show in almost two years. Featuring Major Attaway and Patty Breckinridge alongside the chorale’s voices, this concert was a return to form.

Dallas Summer Musicals: Hamilton (November). Y’all. It’s Hamilton. Despite any hype that may have died down, the show’s energy did not and the audience was along for the ride the entire time with concert-like energy. The show was simply sensational with its choreography, storytelling and songs that — even after hearing them a million times (just me?) — still gave chills.