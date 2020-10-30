DIFFA/Dallas’s 25th annual Holiday Wreath Collection takes you ‘Home for the Holidays’

It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Dallas without DIFFA/Dallas’ annual holiday wreath auction, and this year is no exception. But this being 2020 and all, DIFFA is doing things a little bit differently, offering the wreath and silent auction online from Nov. 9-13, including“some nostalgic-style holiday specialettes featuring designer wreath highlights and holiday performances along the way,” the website notes. This is the first time ever that the annual auction will be spread out over a week and conducted online.

Visit DIFFADallas.org/wreath for more details and to find the auction page.

And if you want to get a glimpse of some of the custom work-of-art wreaths in person, a selection of wreaths will be on display from 3-6 p.m. daily, Nov. 9-13, at the Tower Club in Downtown Dallas. That’s in the Santander Tower, formerly known as Thanksgiving Tower, and DIFFA/Dallas patrons are invited to stay for a meal and drinks in the club’s restaurant.

Street parking is available at the usual posted rates, and reduced rate parking is available in the Tower Garage, 1515 Elm St., at $5 payable at the reception desk at Tower Club. And those who utilize the auction’s “buy now” feature at the wreath auction can have that fee either refunded or donated to DIFFA.

DIFFA/Dallas’ annual wreaths by designers from brands including Tiffany & Co., Aston Martin, Neiman Marcus, Mary Kay, Moet & Chandon, Kathy Kincaid and more, and event chair Dr. Zachary Ripp promised that “this year will continue to dazzle with coveted holiday-themed donations.”

This year’s silent auction will feature one-of-a-kind designer holiday wreaths, including a wreath from designer Verona Martinez released from the DIFFA archives exclusively for this event.

In addition to wreaths, patrons can bid on holiday décor, artwork, and home accessories.

“We are proud to continue the tradition of our annual wreath event while making it safe and accessible to even more of the community,” Ripp said. “We hope you can join us for this festive and meaningful event that helps support organizations who serve men, women and children living with HIV/AIDS throughout the holiday season.”

— Tammye Nash