The WNBA has announced the 2023 WNBA regular season schedule. Each team, including North Texas’ Dallas Wings, will play a total of 40 regular season games — 20 at home and 20 on the road — which is the most ever in a WNBA season.

The regular season will run mid-May thru the second week of September.

The Dallas Wings begin their 2023 season under first-year head coach Latricia Trammell at College Park Center in Arlington on Saturday, May 20, against the Atlanta Dream. Tip-off is 7 p.m.

The Wings First Road Trip head out for their first road trip of the season May 26-28, with games against the Seattle Storm on May 26 and against Chicago Sky on May 28. Their longest road trip happens Aug. 18-22 with games against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 18, against Washington Mystics on Aug. 20 and against Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 22.

The Wings’ longest homestand includes four games from Aug. 4-12: against Chicago Sky on Aug. 4 and Aug. 6, against Las Vegas Aces on Aug. 8 and against Connecticut Sun on Aug. 12.

The Aces are the defending WNBA champs, and Dallas will play them July 5 in Nevada and July 7 in Arlington, as well as the Aug. 8 game in Arlington.

Dallas Wings conclude their 2022 regular season on the road against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, Sept. 10. See the complete schedule below.

2022 Regular Season Fast Facts:

Déjà Dream: The Wings open at home versus the Atlanta Dream for the second straight season. It’s also the fourth time the Wings have played the Dream in a respective opener since the franchise moved to Dallas.

No Fly Mondays: This season Dallas will play at least one game on every day of the week except Monday. The Wings play 26 games during the weekend, including 10 games on a Friday, four on a Saturday and 12 games on a Sunday. The team rounds out the schedule with seven games on a Tuesday, six games on a Wednesday and one game on a Thursday.

Camp Day: The Wings will host the team’s annual “Camp Day Game” on Wednesday, June 14. Tip-off against the Los Angeles Sparks is at noon.

Coming Full Circle: For the second time since 2017, the Wings will end the season at the same team they played the first game of the season (Atlanta).

Getting Extra Sun: The Wings play every team in the Western Conference four times (two home, two away) and every team in the Eastern Conference three times except for Connecticut and Washington. Dallas meets the Sun and Mystics four times each, respectively.

For more information, visit the Dallas Wings website here.

2023 Dallas Wings Schedule

Date Opponent Time Venue

May 20 Atlanta Dream 7 p.m. College Park Center

May 26 at Seattle Storm 9 p.m. Climate Pledge Arena

May 28 at Chicago Sky 5 p.m. Wintrust Arena

May 30 Minnesota Lynx 7 p.m. College Park Center

June 2 at Wash. Mystics 6 p.m. Entertainment & Sports Arena

June 4 at Connecticut Sun 6 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena

June 7 Phoenix Mercury 7 p.m. College Park Center

June 9 Phoenix Mercury 7 p.m. College Park Center

June 11 at New York Liberty 1 p.m. Barclays Center

June 14 Los Angeles Sparks noon College Park Center

June 17 Seattle Storm 7 p.m. College Park Center

June 20 Atlanta Dream 7 p.m. College Park Center

June 23 at LA Sparks 9 p.m. Crypto.com Arena

June 25 at LA Sparks 6:30 p.m. Cyrpto.com Arena

June 27 at Phoenix Mercury 8 p.m. Footprint Center

July 2 Washington 3 p.m. College Park Center

July 5 at Las Vegas 9 p.m. Michelob ULTRA Arena

July 7 Las Vegas 7 p.m. College Park Center

July 9 at Indiana 3 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse

July 12 at Minnesota noon Target Center

July 19 at New York 11 a.m. Barclays Center

July 22 Los Angeles 7 p.m. College Park Center

July 25 Connecticut 7 p.m. College Park Center

July 28 Washington 7 p.m. College Park Center

July 30 at Las Vegas 5 p.m. Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aug. 2 at Seattle 9 p.m. Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 4 Chicago 7 p.m. College Park Center

Aug. 6 Chicago 3 p.m. College Park Center

Aug. 8 Las Vegas 7 p.m. College Park Center

Aug. 12 Connecticut 7 p.m. College Park Center

Aug. 18 at Connecticut 6 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 20 at Washington 2 p.m. Entertainment & Sports Arena

Aug. 22 at Minnesota 8 p.m. Target Center

Aug. 24 Minnesota 7 p.m. College Park Center

Aug. 27 at Phoenix 4 p.m. Footprint Center

Sep. 1 at Indiana 6 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sep. 3 Indiana 3 p.m. College Park Center

Sep. 5 New York 7 p.m. College Park Center

Sep. 8 Seattle 7 p.m. College Park Center

Sep. 10 at Atlanta noon Gateway Center Arena