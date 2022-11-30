The WNBA has announced the 2023 WNBA regular season schedule. Each team, including North Texas’ Dallas Wings, will play a total of 40 regular season games — 20 at home and 20 on the road — which is the most ever in a WNBA season.
The regular season will run mid-May thru the second week of September.
The Dallas Wings begin their 2023 season under first-year head coach Latricia Trammell at College Park Center in Arlington on Saturday, May 20, against the Atlanta Dream. Tip-off is 7 p.m.
The Wings First Road Trip head out for their first road trip of the season May 26-28, with games against the Seattle Storm on May 26 and against Chicago Sky on May 28. Their longest road trip happens Aug. 18-22 with games against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 18, against Washington Mystics on Aug. 20 and against Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 22.
The Wings’ longest homestand includes four games from Aug. 4-12: against Chicago Sky on Aug. 4 and Aug. 6, against Las Vegas Aces on Aug. 8 and against Connecticut Sun on Aug. 12.
The Aces are the defending WNBA champs, and Dallas will play them July 5 in Nevada and July 7 in Arlington, as well as the Aug. 8 game in Arlington.
Dallas Wings conclude their 2022 regular season on the road against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, Sept. 10. See the complete schedule below.
2022 Regular Season Fast Facts:
- Déjà Dream: The Wings open at home versus the Atlanta Dream for the second straight season. It’s also the fourth time the Wings have played the Dream in a respective opener since the franchise moved to Dallas.
- No Fly Mondays: This season Dallas will play at least one game on every day of the week except Monday. The Wings play 26 games during the weekend, including 10 games on a Friday, four on a Saturday and 12 games on a Sunday. The team rounds out the schedule with seven games on a Tuesday, six games on a Wednesday and one game on a Thursday.
- Camp Day: The Wings will host the team’s annual “Camp Day Game” on Wednesday, June 14. Tip-off against the Los Angeles Sparks is at noon.
- Coming Full Circle: For the second time since 2017, the Wings will end the season at the same team they played the first game of the season (Atlanta).
- Getting Extra Sun: The Wings play every team in the Western Conference four times (two home, two away) and every team in the Eastern Conference three times except for Connecticut and Washington. Dallas meets the Sun and Mystics four times each, respectively.
2023 Dallas Wings Schedule
Date Opponent Time Venue
May 20 Atlanta Dream 7 p.m. College Park Center
May 26 at Seattle Storm 9 p.m. Climate Pledge Arena
May 28 at Chicago Sky 5 p.m. Wintrust Arena
May 30 Minnesota Lynx 7 p.m. College Park Center
June 2 at Wash. Mystics 6 p.m. Entertainment & Sports Arena
June 4 at Connecticut Sun 6 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena
June 7 Phoenix Mercury 7 p.m. College Park Center
June 9 Phoenix Mercury 7 p.m. College Park Center
June 11 at New York Liberty 1 p.m. Barclays Center
June 14 Los Angeles Sparks noon College Park Center
June 17 Seattle Storm 7 p.m. College Park Center
June 20 Atlanta Dream 7 p.m. College Park Center
June 23 at LA Sparks 9 p.m. Crypto.com Arena
June 25 at LA Sparks 6:30 p.m. Cyrpto.com Arena
June 27 at Phoenix Mercury 8 p.m. Footprint Center
July 2 Washington 3 p.m. College Park Center
July 5 at Las Vegas 9 p.m. Michelob ULTRA Arena
July 7 Las Vegas 7 p.m. College Park Center
July 9 at Indiana 3 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse
July 12 at Minnesota noon Target Center
July 19 at New York 11 a.m. Barclays Center
July 22 Los Angeles 7 p.m. College Park Center
July 25 Connecticut 7 p.m. College Park Center
July 28 Washington 7 p.m. College Park Center
July 30 at Las Vegas 5 p.m. Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aug. 2 at Seattle 9 p.m. Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 4 Chicago 7 p.m. College Park Center
Aug. 6 Chicago 3 p.m. College Park Center
Aug. 8 Las Vegas 7 p.m. College Park Center
Aug. 12 Connecticut 7 p.m. College Park Center
Aug. 18 at Connecticut 6 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 20 at Washington 2 p.m. Entertainment & Sports Arena
Aug. 22 at Minnesota 8 p.m. Target Center
Aug. 24 Minnesota 7 p.m. College Park Center
Aug. 27 at Phoenix 4 p.m. Footprint Center
Sep. 1 at Indiana 6 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sep. 3 Indiana 3 p.m. College Park Center
Sep. 5 New York 7 p.m. College Park Center
Sep. 8 Seattle 7 p.m. College Park Center
Sep. 10 at Atlanta noon Gateway Center Arena