Saints … They walk among us. We all know someone who just seems to live on a higher plane than most, who always stands head and shoulders above the crowd when it comes to things like service to the community and dedication to a cause.

Well, AnaLee Pleasured is one of those people. And this weekend, AnaLee will be canonized as a saint of the community by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Being canonized as a Saint, Sister Adorah Buljé explained, is “the highest honor bestowed by the Sisters, and is given to a layperson whose life and accomplishments are in keeping with the Sisters’ mission, and have gone above and beyond in service to the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Among her many efforts in the community, AnaLee (aka Benjamin Laizure) hosts the monthly Gaybingo events, which are held at S4 and benefit Resource Center. Sister AnaLee has been “very prolific in fundraising activities for the Resource Center, DFW Sisters and other community services,” according to a press release announcing her canonization.

AnaLee will be canonized in a ceremony Friday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Alexandre’s Bar, 4026 Cedar Springs Road.

Following the short canonization ceremony, the DFW Sisters will conduct their annual fundraising event “Salvation Sister — Don Your Gay Apparel” at the corner of Throckmorton and Cedar Springs. The even benefits the Resource Center Food Pantry — Spice of Life!

For a complete list of the DFW Sisters’ saints, go here. For more on the DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence go here and on their upcoming events, go here.

— Tammye Nash