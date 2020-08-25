The Dallas Wings announced that its Saturday, Aug. 29 game against the Indiana Fever will air nationally at 3 p.m. central time on CBS. Locally, KTVT Channel 11 will broadcast the game, which was originally scheduled for on CBS Sports Network.

If you’ve never seen a Dallas Wings game — or any WNBA game for that matter — check it out. The game tends to be faster than an NBA game with fewer time outs and fewer tantrums, I mean arguments with the refs. What’s similar to the men’s game is an incredible amount of talent and a whole lot of fun. OK, so I really think the women play a more fun game than the men.

— David Taffet