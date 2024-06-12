More directly, who are the Dallas Wings’ top competitors in chasing a WNBA championship?

The Dallas Wings began the 2024 WNBA season coming off the best season in franchise history — the best, at least, since the franchise relocated to Texas in 2016.

Last year, the Wings won a playoff series for the first time during their time in Dallas. Naturally, they are hoping to take another step forward this season. But there are, of course, several talented teams that could stand in their way.

While it’s still early in the season, let’s look at the teams that could potentially interfere with the Wings in their quest to win a WNBA title.

Phoenix Mercury The Wings picked up an early-season 107-92 win over the Mercury, but that doesn’t mean Phoenix isn’t capable of troubling Dallas later this season, including in the playoffs. The Mercury has one of the WNBA’s best scorers in Kahleah Copper, while Diana Taurasi is playing more like someone who’s about to turn 32 than someone who’s about to turn 42. The Mercury is also awaiting the return of Brittney Griner from a toe injury. When she returns to full health, Phoenix will be even more formidable.

New York Liberty The Liberty is a team to watch after getting off to a 4-0 start. Obviously, consistency could be a question after suffering some losses. But the play of Jonquel Jones early in the season has created some optimism for the Liberty, who could now have three dynamic scorers alongside stars Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, who led the Liberty to the WNBA Finals last year.

Whether it’s fully warranted or not, the hype train has left the station for the Liberty. New York sportsbooks took a ton of action during the Knicks playoff run. There could be similar attention on the Liberty if they can continue their promising start to the WNBA season.

Minnesota Lynx The Lynx were painfully close to scoring a road win over Connecticut early in the season, only to lose 83-82 in overtime. Nevertheless, Minnesota has made a statement early in the season despite the loss of Diamond Miller to a knee injury. Even with Miller sidelined, Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride and Alanna Smith are proving to be quite a trio. The Lynx also have a little more depth than last season, signaling a team that’s ready to take a big step forward and become a serious contender in 2024.

Connecticut Sun Unbeaten in their first five games, the Sun could be the class of the WNBA this year. They’ve already fended off upset-minded Indiana twice, edged out surging Minnesota and overcame a feisty Chicago team on the road by four. Even with Alyssa Thomas being ejected in the third quarter of their game against Chicago, the Sun managed to knock off the Sky.

When she’s not getting ejected, Thomas is one of the most versatile players in the league.

Meanwhile, Connecticut has four other players averaging double figures, including DeWanna Bonner, who is averaging more than 20 points per game early in the season, making the Sun a potential juggernaut.

Las Vegas Aces As the team that knocked off the Wings in the playoffs last year on their way to a second consecutive WNBA title, the Aces are arguably the biggest obstacle for Dallas in 2024. Granted, Las Vegas suffered an early-season loss to the Mercury. But that shouldn’t deter Becky Hammon’s team. No other team has three players who are averaging more than 20 points per game. While the Aces are a little overly dependent on the trio of A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum, it’ll be tough for any team to match up against those three stars.