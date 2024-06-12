Smile Big Texas hosts the largest Pride festival in the Panhandle. This year Pride on the Plains takes place from noon to 6 p.m. In Thompson Park, 2401 Dumas Drive, Amarillo.

Ashton Hammer with Big Smile Texas emailed to say, “This year we have been faced with one of our hardest years ever raising funds to make sure our community even has a PRIDE festival.”

He said in one of the most conservative parts of the state, the LGBTQ community looks forward to the event, “so that they can be their true and most authentic selves without facing any judgement.”

They rely on support from large and small companies throughout the community to support Pride, but for whatever reason, “this year has been a struggle.”

An event as large as Pride on the Plains is budgeted at $70,000.

Donations and sponsorships can be done here or sent to: Smile Big Texas Inc., PO Box 19190, Amarillo, TX 79114.

Tickets to Pride on the Plains are available here.

— David Taffet