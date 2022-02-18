Dallas LGBT Bar Association

From Staff Reports

The birth of the Dallas LGBT Bar Association came in January of 1992 when gay attorneys Lee Taft and Ed Ishmael sat down together and talked about the need for just such an organization. LGBTQ attorneys in Dallas were already meeting infrequently in private homes as The Stonewall Legal Society, and Taft and Ishmael felt it was time to formalize the group and thus become a voice for LGBTQ attorneys and their clients.

They started out by creating the Gay and Lesbian Study Group within the Dallas Bar Association, which lasted through 1999, when Rob Wiley formed the Dallas Gay and Lesbian Bar Association and served as its first president. And then in November 2019, the board of the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers voted to recognize what had by then become the Dallas LGBT Bar Association as an official Sister Bar Association.

It was the first time that any Bar association in Texas had recognized a local LGBTQ affinity Bar association as a Sister Bar Association.

Dallas LGBT Bar Association is made up of “lawyers, law students, para-professionals and related professional allies who share an interest in the laws that affect and protect” the LGBTQ community.

The association’s mission is to “promote awareness in its community of issues pertinent to the lives of gender and sexual minority citizens, lawyers, legal professionals, and law students; celebrate the diversity and culture of GSMs; advocate for inclusion and equality of all persons regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity; assist in research and further legal scholarship on GSM concerns; educate fellow lawyers on how to be inclusive of GSMs in the community, work place, and legal academy; provide a safe space for GSM lawyers and allies to meet and form a sense of community; and show appreciation to allies of the GSM community.”

The association’s 2022 board and officers are:

President Nadia Haghighatian; Secretary and Vice President of Communication — and President-elect — Callie Butcher; Treasurer Sean Buckley; Vice President of Programming Michael Debnam; Vice President of Community Partnerships Adwoa Asante; Vice President of Professional Development Karri Bertrand; Vice President of Membership Elissa Wev and board member Derek Mergele-Rust.

……………….

Legal Directory

When it comes to legal matters, whether that is a divorce or child custody case, a criminal defense case or a case dealing with discrimination, members of the LGBTQ community often face issues and problems that the hetero and cisgender communities don’t have to worry about. Even something as simple as a drawing up a will or a power of attorney can be fraught with hurdles.

Sometimes, it’s not even a matter of specific legal questions related to LGBTQ issues as it is just a matter of wanting to know the attorney you are dealing with truly understands your situation and feeling you can be fully open and authentic with your attorney.

For that reason, Dallas Voice has compiled this directory of attorneys who are either LGBTQ or allies, and who have the experience and understanding LGBTQ people are looking for.

This is by no means an exhaustive list of LGBTQ and ally attorneys. But it is certainly a place to start. Contact these attorneys or visit their websites for more information on their experience and their specialties.

BURCH, LORIE L.

burch-law.com

7920 Belt Line Road, Ste. 700

972-385-0558

CHILES & WARREN LAW

chileswarrenlawgroup.com

3001 Bookhout St.

214-363-5117

COVELL, REBECCA S.

covellpc.com

12222 Merit Drive, Ste. 340

214-443-0300

GARCIA, DOMINGO

domingogarcia.com

1111 W. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 1200

214-941-8300

GUELICH, HOLLY B.

holly-guelich.com

12740 Hillcrest Road, Ste. 138

214-522-3669

HAYNES BOONE

haynesboone.com

2323 Victory Ave., Ste. 700

214-651-5000

McSHAN, JODI

jodimcshanlaw.com

4144 N Central Expressway, Ste. 1000

214-800-2091

O’NEIL WYSOCKI FAMILY LAW

owlawyers.com

Michelle May O’Neil, Karri Bertrand,

Jordan Ezell, Kassie Hines

2 DFW locations

972-852-8000

OLINGER LAW IMMIGRATION

Lynn S. Olinger | LSOLaw.com

3710 Rawlins St., Ste. 1420

214-396-9090

PATTERSON LAW FIRM

thepattersonlawfirm.com

2626 Cole Ave., Ste. 300

469-751-8565

SEIDEL, ADAM L.

adamseidel.com

8150 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 1255

214-528-3344

VAN WEY, KAY L.

Van Wey, Metzler & Williams

vanweylaw.com

12720 Hillcrest Road, Ste. 600

214-329-1350

WEBB FAMILY LAW

webbfamilylaw.com

325 North St. Paul St., Ste. 4450

214-871-9339

WEST, CHAD

chadwestlaw.com

3606 S. Tyler St.

214-509-7555

WILEY, ROB

robwiley.com

2613 Thomas Ave.

214-528-6500

WILKERSON, JAYLA

txenvironmentallaw.com

14001 Zippo Way, Haslet

214-616-7120

WOMACK, JENNY L.

WomackAdoptions.com

Jenny@WomackAdoptions.com

5495 Beltline Road, Ste. 365

214-935-3310