Check each club’s website or social media page for updated information and hours of operation

• 1851 Club: All shows listed as canceled. Website not clear if open.

• Alexandre’s: Closed at least until June 1. Will decide this week whether or when to open.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Open.

• Club Changes: Open.

• Club Reflection: Will remain closed.

• Dallas Eagle: Will reevaluate the situation on June 1.

• Grapevine: Will remain closed for now.

• Havana: Will remain closed for now.

• Hidden Door: Remodeling. Will reopen mid-July.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: To be announced.

• Kaliente: Open.

• Liquid Zoo: Open.

• Los Rieles: Will remain closed for now.

• Marty’s Live: Open.

• Mr Misster: Open.

• Pekers: Opens June 1.

• Round-Up Saloon: Opening on June 1.

• S4: To be announced.

• Sue Ellen’s: To be announced.

• The Rose Room: To be announced.

• The Tin Room: Open.

• TMC: The Mining Company: To be announced.

• Urban Cowboy: Open.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Open.

• Zippers: Permanently closed.