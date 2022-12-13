Dallas County Health and Human Services has issued new posters addressing what you should know about mPox.

What you should look out for:

Rash, fever and headache, chills, exhaustion, muscle aches and backache.

It’s possible to not know you have mPox for one to three weeks after exposure.

Rashes generally appear on the face, arms and legs.

Usually symptoms last two to four weeks.

Immunocompromised people are at increased risk.

What can you do:

Wash your hands frequently.

Know the signs, if you experience any symptoms.

Get vaccinated, if you’re high risk.

Stay home, if you’ve been exposed or have tested positive.

— David Taffet