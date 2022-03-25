Todrick Hall has had to juggle both bad press from his Celebrity Big Brother appearance and his newly-launched world tour which comes to Dallas on Saturday. The tour launched Thursday in Oklahoma City.

In recently interviews, Hall told Entertainment Tonight in an interview Thursday that he apologizes for his behavior on the show.

“”I wish that the personal statements wouldn’t have been said. I wish I wouldn’t have crossed into a personal level. But I don’t regret being on the show and I’ve learned a lot from it,” he told the entertainment news program.

Basically, he pissed off both his celeb roommates and viewers for his behavior with personal attacks and catty behavior. Since then, his damage control has unfortunately been muddled. He canceled interviews, seemed to overplay positivity in social media posts and now, promote his world tour.

He’s said he’s put the past behind him which is perfect for him to concentrate on his new tour. He dropped his latest video “Queen” Friday from his Femuline album. Catch him Saturday at the Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie. Tickets are available here.

Watch “Queen” here: