Tasty Notes is a roundup of food and restaurant news including specials, local food news, dining events and more around the area.

Richard Sandoval’s Toro Toro Pan-Latin steakhouse launches Viva Abejas for spring

Chef Sandoval’s Toro Toro has debuted its concept Viva Abejas, which translates to “long live bees.” Now through April 24, Toro Toro Fort Worth will feature a menu that incorporates plant-based and bee-centric ingredients, such as honey, bee pollen and avocado to spread awareness on the importance of bees to our food system.

“As an international restaurant group, it is our duty to protect and spread awareness of what vital role bees play as they are major pollinators of the agave plant and avocados,” Chef Sandoval said in a press release this week. “I challenge everyone to participate in Viva Abejas with a visit to Toro Toro to try the menu and get inspired about how you can preserve their future.”

The exclusive menu items are inspired by Pachamama (Mother Earth). Guests can sip on an array of beverages such as the Honey Lavender Margarita made with Patrón Blanco tequila, Giffard crème de violette, triple sec, fresh lime, and honey lavender simple, or Pachamama which includes mezcal, lavender and citrus-infused honey and bee pollen.

The dining experience features a colorful starter of bee pollen rainbow quinoa, made with charred avocado, green pea puree, and Meyer lemon confit. Entrée dishes include a charred crispy tostada, which incorporates bee pollen, or farro-coconut risotto crafted with acacia honey, farro-coconut, roasted heirloom carrot, mascarpone cheese, roasted veggie jus, and green sprouts. Avocado Panna Cotta, the featured dessert, is freshly made with bee pollen, lavender-almond crumble, blood orange reduction, and honeycomb ice cream.

Richard Sandoval Hospitality collaborated with Mexico City-based illustrator and artist, Lourdes Villagómez (@lourdes_villagomez) to debut bespoke pieces and icons that tell the story of the bee and its beauty. The icons of the queen bee, honeybees, and flowers feature a stellar color palette that commemorates what the season brings and symbolic references to Pachamama. In addition, Richard Sandoval Hospitality partnered with Help Save The Bees Foundation, to raise donations and pledge that every donor will be entered to win a $150 dining credit at one of his restaurants of their choice.

Click here for more information or to make a reservation.

Chef Sandoval will also make two special appearances this month in Fort Worth. On March 30, he will host a special Latin American Experience dinner in partnership with Clase Azul at Toro Toro to introduce new Toro Toro Fort Worth Executive Chef Jonathan Esparza. On March 31, Chef Sandoval will appear with Chef Esparza for the very first time to represent Toro Toro at Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival’s Tacos + Tequila signature event at The Shops at Clear Fork.

Run for the Rosé 5K! registration now open

Run for the Rosé 5K presented by Orangetheory will guide runners through the streets of McKinney and throughout Towne Lake Park Participants will be greeted at the finish line with a glass of sparkling rosé and brunch bites. Festivities include local vendors, the Run for Rosé photo booth, grape stomping competitions, wine, and brunch. The Cantina Caravan will sell wine and beer for additional glasses of wine after enjoying the complimentary finish line glass.

Tickets for the Run for the Rosé 5k are $35 and include entry into the chip timed racecourse, Run for the Rosé 5K t-shirt, custom Rosé 5K bib, a finishers medal and the finish line nosh with the wine in a signature wine glass. Pricing will increase as we get closer to the event. Prices increase to $40 starting April 15.

For more information or to purchase entry tickets, click here.

The Adolphus to host Salon Series event

This is a bit more food-adjacent rather than food-front, but bites are still involved.

In a press release Friday, the Adolphus Hotel announced a new event in The French Room on April 7. The event is designed to be a “gathering celebrating culture through conversation” and is curated by Lucia Simek. The vent features jazz pianist Brad Williams and writer Rob Brinkley. The event also honors the 75th anniversary of the premier of Carnival of the Beautiful Dresses by composer George Antheil with a performance by Williams.

Carnival of the Beautiful Dresses was commissioned by Stanley Marcus for the opening of the Neiman Marcus Fashion Expo held Sept. 8, 1947 in Dallas. Before the concert, Brinkley will discuss the history of Marcus and his commission of the score.

The event is free but registration encouraged by clicking here. Attendees will enjoy complimentary bites and beverages prior to the discussion.

Dallas restaurants now feature plant-based chicken product TiNDLE

Vegans and vegetarians can rejoice with more plant-based options in North Texas. For those who want chicken but don’t each chicken, there is TiNDLE which has made its appearance in three area restaurants.

TiNDLE was launched last month in the U.S by Next Gen Foods which also named Chef Andrew Zimmern as its culinary advisor.

“TiNDLE is a fantastic example of how the food choices we make can create positive change for our planet – without sacrificing amazing flavor or any of the memories created around the dinner table,” Zimmern said in a press release. “TiNDLE’s ability to mirror the flavor, aroma and texture of chicken and take center stage in any dish is remarkable and makes it a true stand out among plant-based companies.”

TiNDLE is now available across the country, including these Dallas restaurants:

Family Thais Asian Bistro: At this family-operated Thai restaurant in the West End,, TiNDLE is offered as a protein option across all of the restaurant’s 24 signature entrees. The menu features dishes like Pad Ka Pow, Drunken Noodles and a range of curries that can now be prepared with TiNDLE and with a choice of spice level.

Tiki Loco: This fast-casual vegan restaurant from Oliver Peck, owner of Elm Street Tattoo and judge on reality TV show Ink Master, is well-known for its plant-friendly dishes in Dallas. This month, Tiki Loco will plan to further its plant-based selection by showcasing TiNDLE in its “Double Trouble Pineapple Chicken Burger.”

TLC Vegan Kitchen: Led by Chef Troy Gardner, this eatery will be offer its “TiNDLE Lovin’ Chickn” (TLC) as an option to a selection of dishes starting this month. From the ghost kitchen’s Crispy TLC Dinner, to General Tso’s TLC Dinner, eaters can experience varied flavors of TiNDLE.

Bourbon and Banter launches tasting series this month

Bourbon & Banter, the eclectic underground speakeasy in The Statler Dallas is inviting some of the country’s leading distillers to share their wares in a monthly series of tasting events called The Pour: An Underground Curated Spirits & Culinary Tasting Experience. The series kicks off March 31 at 6 p.m. with Fort Worth’s Acre Distilling Co.

The Acre Distilling event will feature eight of the its popular spirits, including:

Longhair Jim Straight Bourbon Whisky

Texas Jack Peach Flavored Whisky

Cinnamon Girl Cinnamon Flavored Whisky

Miss Addie’s Blackberry Sage Tea Vodka

Peach Dream Ginger Peach Tea Vodka

Java Shine Coffee Flavored Whisky

Two additional surprise tastings

The spirits will be served alongside a custom tasting menu prepared by The Statler’s new Executive Chef Joel Harloff who has served in Dallas at The Second Floor at The Westin Galleria Dallas, Landmark at The Melrose, The Green Room, Battuto, Ocho and Mi Piaci.

Featured items for March include the following:

Bourbon-Peach Glazed Halibut with Texas Suite BBQ Sauce, Roasted Sweet Potatoes and Crispy Slaw

Cinnamon Chile Seared Short Rib with Chipotle Mash, Corn and Black Bean Relish and Creamy Cilantro Cucumber Salad

Caramel Espresso Mousse Cake with Macerated Berries and Candied Pecans

Future events include:

April 14: Featured Tasting Partner: Hotel Tango

April 28: Featured Tasting Partner: Sagamore

May 12: Featured Tasting Partner: Barrel

May 26: Featured Tasting Partner: Aberfeldy

June 9: Featured Tasting Partner: Whistle Pig

March’s tasting event is $120 per person plus tax. Seating at The Pour events is limited and requires advance reservations. For more information or to make reservations, click here.

Scout to feature Easter brunch

Refined Hospitality Concepts, the company behind Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge, Sfereco, Scout, Overeasy, Bourbon & Banter and Waterproof, is celebrating Easter on April 17 with a prix fixe Easter brunch. The three-course buffet will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Scout at The Statler in downtown Dallas.

The brunch will be available for $49.99 plus tax and gratuity. Children 12 and younger eat free from a special menu that features favorites such as chicken tenders and waffle fries.

The menu features the following:

Salad

Spinach salad with strawberries, goat cheese, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette

Entrees

Roasted salmon with fresh dill and citrus beurre blanc

Pineapple glazed baked ham

Carving stations

Prime rib with au jus and horseradish cream

Herb crusted lamb with garlic and rosemary

Sides

Herb baked mac & cheese

Garlic roasted Yukon Gold mashed potatoes

Green beans almondine

Roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon

Rolls and creamy butter

Desserts:

Chef’s selection of sweets.