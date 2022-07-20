Kevin Bacon stars Owen Whistler in the new slasher film They/Them where he leads an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp. That alone is already scary. The movie premieres Aug. 5 on the Peacock streaming network. Peacock dropped the trailer for the film today.

From Peacock:

In the film, queer and trans campers join Whistler for a week of programming intended to “help them find a new sense of freedom.” As the camp’s methods become increasingly more psychologically unsettling, the campers must work together to protect themselves. When a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, things get even more dangerous.

They/Them is produced by Blumhouse and written and directed by three-time Oscar nominated screenwriter John Logan (Skyfall, Gladiator, The Aviator), marking his directorial debut.

Watch the trailer below:

– Rich Lopez