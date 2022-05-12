The streaming network Peacock announced Thursday its new original film They/Them (pronounced “They-slash-Them”) from Blumhouse will premiere Aug. 5. The LGBTQIA+ horror film is a queer empowerment story set at a gay conversion camp.

They/Them is produced by Blumhouse. The film is created, written and directed by three-time Oscar nominated screenwriter John Logan (Skyfall, Gladiator, The Aviator), marking his directorial debut and serving as an executive producer on the film.

“​​​They/Them has been germinating within me my whole life. I’ve loved horror movies as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent ‘the other’ and as gay kid I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed, or forbidden,” writer-director John Logan said in the press release. “I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up. When people walk away from the movie, I hope they’re going to remember the incredible love that these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be protected and celebrated.”

Kevin Bacon (You Should Have Left, City On a Hill), Scott Turner Schofield (Euphoria; The Craft: Legacy), Howie Young (Mission: Impossible III, Hit and Run), and Jon Romano (Firestarter (2022), Vengeance) also serve as executive producers. Jason Blum (Get Out, The Invisible Man) and Michael Aguilar (Penny Dreadful, Kidding) are producers.

Original films will be an integral component of Peacock’s content offering, and we are thrilled to partner with Blumhouse on They/Them streaming exclusively this summer,” Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisition, NBCUniversal Entertainment, Television and Streaming mentioned in the release. “The film is not only entertaining and thrilling, but also empowers its audience with its message of acceptance in a way that only a creator like John Logan could imagine and then bring to life.”

Kevin Bacon plays Owen Whistler in this slasher film set at an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp. Queer and trans campers join Whistler for a week of programming intended to “help them find a new sense of freedom”. As the camp’s methods become increasingly more psychologically unsettling, the campers must work together to protect themselves. When a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, things get even more dangerous.

Cast and characters are below:

Kevin Bacon (he/him) plays Owen Whistler, the conversion camp director who runs Whistler Camp alongside several counselors including his wife, Cora.

Anna Chlumsky (she/her) plays Molly, the camp’s medic and newest employee.

Carrie Preston (she/her) plays Cora Whistler, a licensed therapist in charge of the campers’ therapy sessions, and the wife of camp director Owen Whistler.

Theo Germaine (they/them) plays Jordan, a transgender and non-binary camper from a religious background who has made a deal with their parents to legally emancipate if attending Whistler doesn’t “work.” Quei Tann (she/her) plays Alexandra, a transgender woman whose parents have threatened to kick her out of the house if she didn’t attend the camp.

Austin Crute (he/him) plays Toby, a gay camper who negotiated with his parents for a trip to New York in exchange for a week at Whistler Camp.

Monique Kim (she/her) plays Veronica, a bisexual camper who wants to stop fighting who she really is.

Anna Lore (she/her) plays Kim, a closeted lesbian camper who puts on a perfectly crafted front for her family and friends, assuming that when she fits in, she’ll finally be loved.

Cooper Koch (he/him) plays Stu, a jock with aspirations of a swim scholarship and joining his father’s fraternity – things he doesn’t feel he can achieve if he’s open about being gay.

Darwin del Fabro (he/him) plays Gabriel, a sensitive gay camper tired of the persistent name-calling and bullying he’s endured his entire life.

– From staff reports