After a disappointing showing in Super Tuesday primaries, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has informed her campaign staff today (Thursday, March 5), that she is ending her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. Warren reportedly told supporters, however, that while she has had “cordial” conversations with the two frontrunners, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, she will not be endorsing either one right now.

As the New York Times notes, “Before her exit, Ms. Warren accumulated the second-most Democratic delegates of any woman to ever run for president in American history, behind only Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee.” The Times also points out that Warren’s decision to drop out of the race “clears the party’s left lane” for Sanders.