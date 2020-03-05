The Dallas Arboretum’s Food and Wine Festival boasts probably the best locale for wandering, wine-ing and noshing, and it’s all the better because of the number of chefs, wineries and restaurants participating. The organizers have announced the 30-plus chefs in attendance at this year’s event on March 26. Among them: Asian Mint’s Nikky Phinyawatana, Ellie’s Eric Dreyer, Dean Fearing of Fearing’s, Jacob Williamson of Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck, The French Room’s new chef Diego Fernandez, Mozzarella Company’s Paula Lambert, Brandon Moore of Ocean Prime, Jimmy Contreras of Tacos y Vino, City Hall Bistro’s Jereamie Robinson, pictured, and Nick Walker from the new Virgin Hotel.

The grand tasting includes an early entry VIP experience for $250, or general admission for $150. And it’s all in time for Dallas Blooms, the orgy of spring flowers. Tickets are available here.

— Arnold Wayne Jones