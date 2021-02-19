Fort Worth’s overnight warming shelter will remain open tonight (Thursday, Feb. 18) before moving from the Fort Worth Convention Center to two other locations on Friday, Feb. 19.

The new overnight locations are the Southwest Community Center, 6300 Welch Ave. (817-392-7613), and Renovation Community Church, 6301 Granbury Road (817-420-9822).

At the warming centers, light evening and morning meals will be provided. Pets are allowed and will be housed in temporary kennels. COVID-19 protocols will be in place, and transportation will be provided for guests moving from the convention center to one of the new sites.

Because power is being restored to more homes, the need for the overnight shelter is expected to diminish throughout the day, city officials said. Fort Worth police officers are visiting the residences of shelter guests to determine if power has been restored there yet. This will prevent them from driving home and then having to travel back to the center.

The shelter at the Fort Worth Convention Center, 1201 Houston St., will be deactivated by 10 a.m. Friday. Thursday evening guests should enter through the Houston Street doors on the west side of the building.

In addition to the overnight shelter, several daytime warming stations remain open around the city. To see a list of those locations, go here. For more information, call 817-392-1234.

— Tammye Nash