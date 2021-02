The Tarrant Area Food Bank has several emergency food box distributions in the coming days to help meet the needs of those affected by this week’s severe weather.

Distribution times are Friday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 19, from 2-4 p.m., and Monday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All three distributions will be at Herman Clark Stadium, 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd., in Fort Worth.

For more information, visit the Tarrant Area Food Bank website.