OK folks, we are at T-minus 48 days and counting!

That’s right, the the 2022 NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series begins Aug. 29 here in North Texas, and the local organizing committee is looking for volunteers to help with all aspects of the event, from pre-tournament events such as the NAGAAA Summer Meetings Aug. 27-28, to the opening ceremonies on Aug. 29, all the way through to closing ceremonies and the big final night party on Sept. 3.

There will be players from more than 250 teams, representing 47 different cities — more than 5,000 people expected overall. Teams will be playing on fields at five different DFW softball complexes, in seven different players divisions throughout the five days of competition.

And they need volunteers on every day at every game at every field at every complex! They have more than 1,000 volunteer shifts to fill over the course of the tournament, from field set up to swag bag stuffing, from registration to water and ice delivery duty and more.

So head on over to the volunteer registration website to check out the various volunteer opportunities and find the spot that fits you best.

— Tammye Nash