At least six inches of rain fell on Dallas overnight and rain is expected to continue through Tuesday. At one point overnight, three inches fell on Dallas in one hour, a record for the area.

Pictures are of Turtle Creek as it crosses under Market Center Boulevard in the Design District. Normally, the water flows at a trickle and the creek is usually just a few feet wide. Today, the creek is over its banks in a floodway, but parts of the Trinity Strand Trail are under water.

— David Taffet