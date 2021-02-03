Dallas County Commissioner Elba Garcia, in conjunction with other elected officials and community leaders, continues to host pop-up registration sites for the COVID-19 vaccination. “It is important that business owners and community members understand that making the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to all of our residents in Dallas County is a top priority,” according to a press release from Garcia’s office.

Pop-up registration sites have become “a great success” in helping communities register for the vaccine, and volunteers are welcome to help process registrations, the press release noted. Fluent bilingual volunteers with computer skills are especially needed.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer at a COVID-19 registration site can call Garcia’s office at 214-653-6670.

COVID-19 VACCINE REGISTRATION SITES

• Feb. 5, 2-6 p.m.: Savers Cost Plus, 1610 S Westmoreland Road, Dallas

• Feb. 5, 2-6 p.m.: Pioneer Event Center, 1025 W. Pioneer Paarkway, Grand Prairie

• Feb. 6, 9 a.m.-noon: Arturo Salazar Elementary School, 1120 S. Ravinia Drive, Dallas

• Feb. 6, 9 a.m.-noon: Savers Cost Plus, 1610 S. Westmoreland Road, Dallas

• Feb. 8, 2-6 p.m.: Savers Cost Plus, 504 N. O’Connor Road, Irving

— Tammye Nash